Houston Christian takes on McNeese, looks to break 4-game skid

McNeese Cowgirls (6-8, 1-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 1-3 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston…

McNeese Cowgirls (6-8, 1-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 1-3 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Huskies play McNeese.

The Huskies have gone 4-3 at home. Houston Christian allows 63.3 points and has been outscored by 15.3 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 1-2 in Southland play. McNeese ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

Houston Christian is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 38.5% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Houston Christian allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is averaging 10.1 points for the Huskies.

Mireia Yespes is averaging 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 49.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.