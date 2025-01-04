Houston Christian takes on Lamar, seeks to break 3-game skid

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 1-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-4, 2-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 1-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-4, 2-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian looks to end its three-game slide with a win against Lamar.

The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in home games. Lamar is third in the Southland with 15.3 assists per game led by R’Mani Taylor averaging 3.3.

The Huskies are 1-2 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is fourth in the Southland with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiffany Tullis averaging 8.8.

Lamar’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Lamar has given up to its opponents (39.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Tullis is averaging 7.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 51.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.