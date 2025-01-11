Houston Christian plays Incarnate Word after Mackey’s 22-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-6, 2-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-10, 2-2 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-6, 2-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-10, 2-2 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts Incarnate Word after Julian Mackey scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 83-73 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Huskies are 3-4 on their home court. Houston Christian has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 2-2 in conference matchups. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

Houston Christian is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word scores 6.5 more points per game (77.4) than Houston Christian allows to opponents (70.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackey is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Huskies.

Davion Bailey is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 18.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

