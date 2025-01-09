Houston Christian Huskies face the McNeese Cowgirls on 4-game skid

McNeese Cowgirls (6-8, 1-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 1-3 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston…

McNeese Cowgirls (6-8, 1-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 1-3 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian heads into the matchup with McNeese after losing four straight games.

The Huskies have gone 4-3 in home games. Houston Christian has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowgirls are 1-2 in Southland play. McNeese is third in the Southland with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Mireia Yespes averaging 7.4.

Houston Christian scores 48.0 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 64.7 McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The Huskies and Cowgirls face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

Yespes is scoring 8.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 49.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

