Houston Christian hosts UT Rio Grande Valley, aims to break home skid

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-9, 4-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-12, 1-6 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian is looking to break its five-game home skid with a win over UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Huskies have gone 4-6 in home games. Houston Christian has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vaqueros are 4-3 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley is seventh in the Southland with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 7.1.

Houston Christian is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 41.3% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has given up to its opponents (39.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is averaging 10.5 points for the Huskies.

Kade Hackerott is averaging 13.2 points and six rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 48.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 57.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

