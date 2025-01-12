Houston Christian hosts McNeese following Garcia’s 25-point game

McNeese Cowboys (11-5, 5-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-10, 3-2 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese…

McNeese Cowboys (11-5, 5-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-10, 3-2 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays Houston Christian after Javohn Garcia scored 25 points in McNeese’s 80-71 win over the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Huskies are 4-4 on their home court. Houston Christian is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowboys are 5-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks eighth in the Southland with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 4.2.

Houston Christian scores 67.2 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 65.1 McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Huskies.

Charles is averaging 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.