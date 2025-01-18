Houston Christian faces conference foe UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-6, 3-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-11, 3-3 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-6, 3-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-11, 3-3 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -3; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces UT Rio Grande Valley in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 at home. Houston Christian has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Vaqueros are 3-3 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Houston Christian is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 8.4 more points per game (79.9) than Houston Christian allows to opponents (71.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is averaging 15.1 points for the Huskies.

Cliff Davis is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

