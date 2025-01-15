Houston Christian and Texas A&M-CC face off for conference matchup

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-7, 1-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-11, 1-5 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-7, 1-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-11, 1-5 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tiffany Tullis and Houston Christian host Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC in Southland play.

The Huskies are 4-5 on their home court. Houston Christian gives up 64.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.0 points per game.

The Islanders are 1-4 in conference games. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Mireia Aguado averaging 8.0.

Houston Christian is shooting 34.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 32.8% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is averaging 10.6 points for the Huskies.

Aguado is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 48.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

