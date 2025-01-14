Houston and No. 24 Oklahoma State square off for conference matchup

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-12, 0-5 Big 12) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-12, 0-5 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eylia Love and Houston host Stailee Heard and No. 24 Oklahoma State in Big 12 play Tuesday.

The Cougars are 4-4 on their home court. Houston has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Cowgirls are 4-1 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Heard averaging 6.3.

Houston averages 60.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 56.0 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Cowgirls face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.4 points.

Jadyn Wooten is averaging 8.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

