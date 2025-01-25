Horton’s 20 help UTSA defeat Temple 88-79

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Raekwon Horton scored 20 points as UTSA beat Temple 88-79 on Saturday night. Horton shot 6…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Raekwon Horton scored 20 points as UTSA beat Temple 88-79 on Saturday night.

Horton shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4 American Athletic Conference). Primo Spears scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 15 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Marcus Millender shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding six assists.

The Owls (12-8, 4-3) were led in scoring by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who finished with 20 points. Steve Settle added 18 points and seven rebounds for Temple. Zion Stanford had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

UTSA used a 10-0 run to build an 11-point lead at 58-47 less than five minutes into the second half before finishing off the win.

