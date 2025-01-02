Horstmeyer leads San Diego against Pepperdine after 20-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-8, 0-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-7, 0-3 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (4-8, 0-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-7, 0-3 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Pepperdine after Kylie Horstmeyer scored 20 points in San Diego’s 85-75 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Waves are 3-1 in home games. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.3.

The Toreros are 0-3 in conference games. San Diego is sixth in the WCC scoring 64.7 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

Pepperdine is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.7% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The Waves and Toreros match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is averaging 10.8 points for the Waves.

Truitt Reilly is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

