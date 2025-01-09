Horne leads SE Louisiana against SFA after 23-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (10-3, 4-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-2, 3-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (10-3, 4-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-2, 3-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits SFA after Alexius Horne scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 75-62 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Ladyjacks have gone 6-0 in home games. SFA scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game.

The Lions are 4-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland with 13.2 assists per game led by Jalencia Pierre averaging 3.7.

SFA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 9.2 more points per game (68.1) than SFA gives up to opponents (58.9).

The Ladyjacks and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Ladyjacks.

Lexi Alexander is averaging 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

