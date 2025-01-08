Horne leads SE Louisiana against SFA after 23-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (10-3, 4-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-2, 3-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (10-3, 4-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-2, 3-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits SFA after Alexius Horne scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 75-62 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Ladyjacks have gone 6-0 at home. SFA is 10-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 4-0 in conference matchups. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Alexander averaging 5.2.

SFA makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). SE Louisiana averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game SFA allows.

The Ladyjacks and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery VanSickle is shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

Horne is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

