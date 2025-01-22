Horne and the SE Louisiana Lions host conference foe Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-3, 8-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-3, 8-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts Houston Christian in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Lions are 5-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is the best team in the Southland in team defense, giving up 56.2 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Huskies are 2-6 in Southland play. Houston Christian is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SE Louisiana’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 49.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 56.2 SE Louisiana gives up.

The Lions and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Alexander is averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Lions. Alexius Horne is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Kierra Prim is averaging 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 50.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.