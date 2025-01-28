Horizon League gives Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe 1-game suspension for exchange with a ref

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Horizon League suspended Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe for one game due to engaging with an…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Horizon League suspended Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe for one game due to engaging with an official in an unacceptable way that violated league regulations after a loss to Robert Morris.

Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach made the announcement Tuesday, adding an official that made a significant error late in the game will not work for the league again.

Kampe’s confrontation came after Kam Woods made 2 of 3 free throws with a second left to lift Robert Morris to a 73-71 victory over the Kampe-led Golden Grizzlies on Saturday in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

The 69-year-old Kampe will miss Thursday night’s home game against Green Bay.

Kampe is in his 41st season at the school in suburban Detroit, making him the longest-serving men’s basketball coach at a Division I program.

The Golden Grizzlies are 9-13 overall and 6-5 in the Horizon League, following their upset of Kentucky in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.