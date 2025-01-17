Hooks and New Mexico host Colorado State

New Mexico Lobos (11-7, 4-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-5, 4-1 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (11-7, 4-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-5, 4-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Colorado State after Destinee Hooks scored 27 points in New Mexico’s 88-73 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams have gone 9-1 at home. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Lobos are 4-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Colorado State averages 69.0 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 65.9 New Mexico allows. New Mexico scores 12.4 more points per game (71.6) than Colorado State allows to opponents (59.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Rams.

Viane Cumber is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.