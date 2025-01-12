Honor Huff hits nine 3-pointers, scores 31 to lead Chattanooga past VMI 91-66

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff matched career highs with nine 3-pointers and 31 points to lead Chattanooga over VMI…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff matched career highs with nine 3-pointers and 31 points to lead Chattanooga over VMI 91-66 on Sunday in a game that was postponed a day because of winter weather concerns.

Huff, a junior, shot 9 for 12 (9 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mocs (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). Frank Champion scored 13 points, going 5 for 7 from the floor. Bash Wieland scored 11 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Augustinas Kiudulas led the way for the Keydets (6-11, 0-4) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Pazon added 15 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds.

