Holy Cross visits Lehigh following Albrecht’s 31-point performance

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-6, 7-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-4, 8-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-6, 7-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-4, 8-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Holy Cross after Maddie Albrecht scored 31 points in Lehigh’s 87-66 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Mountain Hawks are 10-1 in home games. Lehigh is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crusaders are 7-2 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross ranks fourth in the Patriot with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 2.3.

Lehigh averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Crusaders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albrecht is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Lily Fandre is averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Crusaders. Lindsay Berger is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 8-2, averaging 61.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

