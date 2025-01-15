Holy Cross visits Bucknell after Williamson’s 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-7, 2-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-11, 2-2 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-7, 2-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-11, 2-2 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Holy Cross after Noah Williamson scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 68-58 loss to the American Eagles.

The Bison have gone 4-3 at home. Bucknell leads the Patriot League with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Williamson averaging 6.1.

The Crusaders are 2-2 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bucknell’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 69.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 73.5 Bucknell allows to opponents.

The Bison and Crusaders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists.

Max Green is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

