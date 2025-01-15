Holy Cross hosts Bucknell after Sofilkanich’s 29-point outing

Bucknell Bison (8-7, 3-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-5, 3-1 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (8-7, 3-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-5, 3-1 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Holy Cross after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 29 points in Bucknell’s 65-50 victory against the American Eagles.

The Crusaders have gone 4-2 in home games. Holy Cross ranks fifth in the Patriot with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 2.3.

The Bison are 3-1 in conference games. Bucknell is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Holy Cross makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Bucknell averages 59.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 60.9 Holy Cross gives up to opponents.

The Crusaders and Bison face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Crusaders.

Sofilkanich is averaging 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 58.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

