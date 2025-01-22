Holy Cross hosts Army after Rucker’s 23-point outing

Army Black Knights (10-8, 4-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-9, 2-4 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (10-8, 4-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-9, 2-4 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crusaders -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Holy Cross after Jalen Rucker scored 23 points in Army’s 68-62 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders are 5-2 on their home court. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 29.1 rebounds. Jaiden Feroah paces the Crusaders with 6.1 boards.

The Black Knights are 4-2 in Patriot League play. Army averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Ryan Curry with 3.8.

Holy Cross averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.3 per game Army allows. Army averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Black Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rucker is averaging 19.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.