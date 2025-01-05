Holy Cross Crusaders take on the American Eagles, aim for 5th straight victory

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-5, 1-0 Patriot League) at American Eagles (6-8, 0-1 Patriot League) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-5, 1-0 Patriot League) at American Eagles (6-8, 0-1 Patriot League)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Crusaders take on American.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. American ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Matt Rogers averaging 9.0.

The Crusaders are 1-0 in conference play. Holy Cross has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

American averages 69.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 69.8 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 69.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 72.9 American gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Crusaders face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jaiden Feroah is averaging 5.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

