Holman leads Little Rock against Southern Indiana after 20-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 4-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 4-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Southern Indiana after Jordan Holman scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 69-59 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Trojans are 4-3 in home games. Little Rock is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-1 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 5.3.

Little Rock scores 59.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 60.3 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana scores 8.0 more points per game (74.1) than Little Rock gives up (66.1).

The Trojans and Screaming Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Trojans.

Meredith Raley is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.