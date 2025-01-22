Holman and the Little Rock Trojans visit conference foe Western Illinois

Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 6-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-8, 3-5 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 6-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-8, 3-5 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Western Illinois and Little Rock square off on Thursday.

The Leathernecks are 4-3 in home games. Western Illinois is fifth in the OVC with 12.8 assists per game led by Addi Brownfield averaging 3.4.

The Trojans are 6-2 in OVC play. Little Rock has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Western Illinois is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Western Illinois gives up.

The Leathernecks and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brownfield is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Leathernecks. Raegan McCowan is averaging 20.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Holman averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Faith Lee is averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

