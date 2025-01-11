Holloway scores 21, Olson adds 18, No. 25 Michigan women roll past Purdue 87-60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Mila Holloway scored 21 points, Olivia Olson added 18 and No. 25 Michigan coasted past…

Jordan Hobbs added 10 points for the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten), who lost their previous three games to Top 10 teams. Olson had seven rebounds and Holloway had four steals.

Rashunda Jones scored 11 points and Kendal Puryear 10 for the Boilermakers (7-9, 0-5), who lost their fourth straight.

Michigan hit 8 of 13 shots and Purdue was 5 of 16, leading to a 26-16 Wolverine lead after one quarter.

Olson had five points and Syla Swords four in an 11-0 run started by Yulia Grabovskaia’s jumper that gave Michigan a 43-23 lead. It was 48-27 at the break as Purdue shot just 29% with 10 turnovers.

The Boilermakers continued to struggle in the third quarter, going 4 of 11 with seven turnovers and were outscored 22-12 to fall behind 70-39.

The lead reached 34 midway through the fourth quarter.

Michigan turned 18 turnovers into 22 points and only had nine turnovers. The Wolverines also had 10 3-pointers, four by Holloway.

Washington is at Michigan and Purdue goes to Oregon on Wednesday

