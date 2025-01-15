Holloway and Michigan host Washington

Washington Huskies (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts Washington after Mila Holloway scored 21 points in Michigan’s 87-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines have gone 7-1 at home. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 81.0 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Huskies have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dalayah Daniels averaging 2.6.

Michigan makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Washington has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Huskies match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wolverines.

Daniels is averaging 11 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

