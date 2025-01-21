Holloway and Dioubate score 22 each to lift No. 4 Alabama to 103-87 win over Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway and Mouhamed Dioubate each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Alabama beat Vanderbilt…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway and Mouhamed Dioubate each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Alabama beat Vanderbilt 103-87 on Tuesday night.

Holloway made eight of his 11 shots, including four 3-pointers. Dioubate was 7-for-8 from the field and hit six free throws. He also had 10 rebounds for Alabama (16-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference)

Mark Sears added 21 points and seven assists for the Crimson Tide.

Vanderbilt (15-4, 3-3) was led by 21 points from Jason Edwards and 19 from Tyler Nickel. Devin McGlockton led all players with 14 rebounds.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: The 87 points were the Commodores most against a major conference opponent this season. They shot 38.8% from the field and 42.3% from 3.

Alabama: Dioubate’s 22 points were a season high and he provided a lift when Grant Nelson struggled. Nelson attempted just six shots and Labaron Philon’ was just 2-for-10 from the field.

Key moment

A streak of Vanderbilt 3-pointers brought what was a 19-point Alabama lead early in the second half down to 10 with 15 minutes to go. Alabama then scored eight straight in 57 seconds, prompting a quick Vanderbilt timeout. Vanderbilt was unable to bring the deficit back down to 10 points until the final three minutes.

Key stat

Vanderbilt committed 24 fouls leading to 34 Alabama free throw attempts. The Crimson Tide made 23 of them, ending the game with more made free throws than Vanderbilt had attempts (18).

Up next

Alabama stays home for a Saturday game against LSU; Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Kentucky.

