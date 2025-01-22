Holloway and Dioubate score 22 each as No. 4 Alabama gets win over Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway and Mouhamed Dioubate each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Alabama beat Vanderbilt…

Holloway made eight of his 11 shots, including four 3-pointers. Dioubate was 7-for-8 from the field and hit six free throws. He also had 10 rebounds for Alabama (16-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference)

Mark Sears added 21 points and seven assists for the Crimson Tide.

Vanderbilt (15-4, 3-3) was led by 21 points from Jason Edwards and 19 from Tyler Nickel. Devin McGlockton led all players with 14 rebounds.

No. 3 IOWA ST. 108, UCF 83

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 3 Iowa State to its highest point total of the season in a win over UCF.

Keshon Gilbert had 21 points and eight assists, and Curtis Jones added 19 points for the Cyclones (16-2, 6-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss at West Virginia on Saturday.

Jefferson finished 9 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range, becoming the first 30-point scorer for Iowa State this season.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 24 points to lead the Knights (12-6, 3-4) and Keyshawn Hall added 13.

The Cyclones came in averaging 83.8 points per game. They reached triple digits once before, in a 100-58 win over Jackson State on Dec. 8.

No. 6 TENNESSEE 68, No. 14 MISSISSIPPI ST. 56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Tennessee to a victory over No. 14 Mississippi State.

The Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) remained perfect in 11 games at home this season. Jahmai Mashack and Jordan Gainey each scored 10 points, and Felix Okpara had 12 rebounds and nine points.

The Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3) fell to 1-3 in their last four games, all against ranked teams. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 14 points, Riley Kugel had 12 and RJ Melendez added 10.

Lanier had 14 points by halftime as Tennessee led 34-16. Mississippi State shot 22.2% (6 of 27) in the first half.

No. 10 MARQUETTE 76, SETON HALL 59

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 19 points and No. 10 Marquette forced 24 turnovers in a victory over struggling Seton Hall.

David Joplin added 12 points and Ben Gold had 11 as the Golden Eagles (16-3, 7-1 Big East) bounced back from a 59-57 loss to Xavier at home Saturday. Chase Ross made five of their 18 steals.

Marquette moved into a first-place conference tie with No. 20 St. John’s, which hosts Xavier on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Jones moved into fifth place on Marquette’s career scoring list with 1,754 points.

Isaiah Coleman led the Pirates with a career-high 27 points. Seton Hall (6-13, 1-7) has lost four straight and nine of 10. Prince Aligbe added 12 points.

Only a 2-0 lead for Seton Hall kept it from being a wire-to-wire win for the Golden Eagles.

OHIO ST. 73, No. 11 PURDUE 70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Micah Parrish scored 17 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, helping Ohio State rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and fueling a 15-0 run in the closing minutes that led to a win over No. 11 Purdue.

Parrish was 8 of 10 from the field and made a career-best six 3-pointers, including 11 points and three 3s during the decisive run. Devin Royal added 16 points for Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten), which snapped a three-game skid.

Purdue (15-5, 7-2) entered on a seven-game winning streak and led 59-53 with 7:25 to play. But Ohio State stormed back by making 8 of 12 3s in the second half.

Trey Kaufman-Renn tied his career high with 26 points to lead the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points while Braden Smith was just 3 of 14 from the field and scored 12.

Kaufman-Renn scored eight straight to get Purdue within 68-67 with 1:01 left, but the Boilermakers never retook the lead.

No. 15 OREGON 82, WASHINGTON 71

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 21 points and Brandon Angel had 15 as No. 15 Oregon defeated Washington.

Supreme Cook added 13 points for the Ducks (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who shot 51% from the field. Jackson Shelstad and Keeshawn Barthelemy each scored 11, and Nate Bittle pulled down 11 rebounds.

Great Osobor had 20 points and eight boards to lead Washington. Vazoumana Diallo scored 18 for the Huskies (10-9, 1-7).

Osobor tied it at 62 with 5:49 left, but Bamba followed with two free throws. Angel added a basket and Cook scored inside to push the Ducks ahead 68-62 with 4:10 to play.

Osobor scored to get the Huskies within 68-64, but Oregon followed with five straight points to put away the game.

UCLA 85, No. 18 WISCONSIN 83

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aday Mara scored a career-high 22 points and UCLA held off No. 18 Wisconsin, snapping the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak.

Sebastian Mack had 19 points and Tyler Bilodeau added 16 before fouling out with 1:40 remaining for the Bruins (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten).

Mara and Mack combined to score 13 straight points down the stretch. Mara, a 7-foot-3 sophomore, was 7 of 7 from the floor and 8 of 11 at the line.

John Tonje scored 24 points, making 6 of 7 3-pointers, to lead the Badgers (15-4, 5-3). John Blackwell added 23 points.

The Badgers closed to 81-80 on Blackwell’s 3-pointer with a minute remaining.

Mack got fouled, made the first and missed the second. Blackwell’s potential tying jumper in the paint was blocked by UCLA reserve William Kyle III.

Blackwell fouled out seconds later and Skyy Clark made two free throws for an 84-80 lead. After a timeout, Tonje hit a 3-pointer that left Wisconsin down 84-83 with 0.5 seconds left. The Badgers were forced to foul and Clark made the first and deliberately missed the second.

No. 19 UCONN 79, BUTLER 78, 0T

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored a career-high 23 points and No. 19 UConn held off Butler in overtime.

Alex Karaban added 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Huskies (14-5, 6-2 Big East), who were coming off a loss at home to Creighton last Saturday. The two-time defending national champions are 2-2 since an eight-game winning streak.

Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. each had 14 points. Reed gave UConn an 80-76 lead on a basket with 19.9 seconds left in OT after Karaban had the ball stripped on his way to the hoop.

Jahmyl Telfort scored 25 for Butler (8-11, 1-7) but missed a pair of 3-pointers in the final 3 seconds that could have given the Bulldogs their first win over UConn.

Finley Bizback added 17 points and Andre Screen had 13 points and nine rebounds.

TEXAS 61, No. 22 MISSOURI 53

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 14 points and Texas pulled away late to beat No. 22 Missour for the Longhorns’ first home win in the Southeastern Conference.

Kadin Shedrick scored five points in a 6-1 Texas run that gave the Longhorns (13-6, 2-4) the lead in the final four minutes, and they never trailed again. His free throw tied the game at 49, and his layup for Texas’ next basket put the Longhorns ahead.

Texas locked down Missouri’s perimeter shooters as the Tigers, one of the SEC’s best 3-point shooting teams, were just 4 of 20 from long range.

Tamar Bates scored 10 points to lead Missouri (15-4, 4-2).

Texas opened an early 10-point lead behind consecutive 3-pointers from Kaluma and Tre Johnson and led 32-25 at halftime.

Missouri erased the deficit in the opening minutes of the second half. Trent Pierce made two 3-pointers, and the second tied it at 36.

ARIZONA ST. 65, No. 23 WEST VIRGINIA 57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Basheer Jihad scored 17 points, freshman Jayden Quaintance had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season, and Arizona State beat No. 23 West Virginia.

BJ Freeman added 14 points and Adam Miller scored 10 for the Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5 Big 12), who broke a four-game losing streak.

Big 12 leading scorer Javon Small had 14 points and Jonathan Powell added 12 for West Virginia (13-5, 4-3).

West Virginia went on a 15-1 run to jump ahead 17-11 but was held to six points over the final eight minutes of the first half. The Mountaineers relinquished the lead and never regained it after halftime.

No. 25 LOUISVILLE 98, SMU 73

DALLAS (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 30 points while matching his career high with a school-record 10 3-pointers and No. 25 Louisville won its first game as a ranked team in four years, beating Atlantic Coast Conference newcomer SMU.

Chucky Hepburn had 13 points and a career-high 16 assists, another program record, as the Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC) won their ninth game in a row. J’Vonne Hadley and James Scott each added 16 points.

With first-year coach Pat Kelsey and a roster filled with transfers and one freshman — the only returning player was a fifth-year walk-on — Louisville this week broke into the AP Top 25 for first time since January 2021.

Matt Cross had 18 points to lead SMU (14-5, 5-3), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. B.J. Edwards scored 16.

Hepburn, a senior transfer from Wisconsin, opened the game with a 3 as the Cardinals never trailed and built a 32-point lead.

