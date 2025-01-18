Hollenbeck and Idaho State host Montana

Montana Grizzlies (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts Montana after Connor Hollenbeck scored 22 points in Idaho State’s 70-67 win over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bengals have gone 5-2 at home. Idaho State is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 4-1 in conference games. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 13.4 assists per game led by Brandon Whitney averaging 2.9.

Idaho State scores 74.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 74.6 Montana allows. Montana averages 7.7 more points per game (75.5) than Idaho State allows to opponents (67.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bengals.

Malik Moore averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

