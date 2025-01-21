Holiman and Georgia Southern host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-11, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-11, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Coastal Carolina after Adante’ Holiman scored 28 points in Georgia Southern’s 67-63 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Georgia Southern is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chanticleers are 1-6 in conference play. Coastal Carolina has a 2-8 record against teams above .500.

Georgia Southern averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Brown is averaging six points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

Rasheed Jones is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.