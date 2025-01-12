Holifield, Lamar Cardinals to host White and the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers (2-14, 0-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 4-1 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (2-14, 0-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 4-1 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays New Orleans in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Cardinals are 5-2 on their home court. Lamar has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Privateers are 0-5 in Southland play. New Orleans allows 86.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.5 points per game.

Lamar averages 73.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 86.4 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Lamar allows.

The Cardinals and Privateers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 15.3 points for the Cardinals.

James White is scoring 19.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 65.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points.

