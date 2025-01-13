Holifield, Lamar Cardinals to host White and the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers (2-14, 0-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 4-1 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

New Orleans Privateers (2-14, 0-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 4-1 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -13.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Lamar in Southland action Monday.

The Cardinals are 5-2 in home games. Lamar ranks third in the Southland with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 2.4.

The Privateers are 0-5 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lamar’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 66.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 67.4 Lamar allows.

The Cardinals and Privateers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamilton is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals.

James White is shooting 41.6% and averaging 19.4 points for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 65.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.