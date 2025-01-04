Holifield and the Lamar Cardinals host conference foe Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 1-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 2-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 1-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 2-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Mackey and Houston Christian take on Andrew Holifield and Lamar on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 3-1 in home games. Lamar ranks sixth in the Southland with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Holifield averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 1-1 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lamar scores 75.5 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 71.4 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 15.9 points for the Cardinals.

Mackey is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.