Hofstra visits Northeastern following King’s 27-point game

Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (9-5, 1-0 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Hofstra after Rashad King scored 27 points in Northeastern’s 80-77 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Huskies have gone 4-1 at home. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA scoring 71.7 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Pride have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks eighth in the CAA with 13.6 assists per game led by Jean Aranguren averaging 4.4.

Northeastern’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Woods is averaging 12.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

Cruz Davis is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Pride: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.