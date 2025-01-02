Hofstra visits Monmouth following Corbett’s 24-point performance

Hofstra Pride (5-6) at Monmouth Hawks (5-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits…

Hofstra Pride (5-6) at Monmouth Hawks (5-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Monmouth after LaNae’ Corbett scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 59-43 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Hawks are 4-1 in home games.

The Pride are 2-4 on the road. Hofstra is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Monmouth’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Pride meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

Chloe Sterling is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.