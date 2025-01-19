Hofstra puts road win streak on the line against Elon

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-6, 3-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-6, 3-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Pride play Elon.

The Phoenix have gone 6-1 at home. Elon is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pride are 3-1 in CAA play. Hofstra ranks fourth in the CAA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zyheima Swint averaging 5.2.

Elon is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra has shot at a 36.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The Phoenix and Pride face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is scoring 11.7 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Phoenix.

Swint is averaging 6.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

