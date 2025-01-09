Hofstra plays Charleston (SC), looks for 5th straight win

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-2, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-6, 2-0 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-2, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-6, 2-0 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Pride take on Charleston (SC).

The Pride are 3-2 on their home court. Hofstra is fourth in the CAA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zyheima Swint averaging 4.9.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA allowing only 53.6 points per game while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

Hofstra averages 61.6 points, 8.0 more per game than the 53.6 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Hofstra allows.

The Pride and Cougars match up Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Pride.

Taylor Barbot is averaging 11.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 13.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

