Hofstra hosts Drexel after Baker’s 24-point outing

Drexel Dragons (6-6, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-7, 2-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (6-6, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-7, 2-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Hofstra after Amaris Baker scored 24 points in Drexel’s 70-55 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride have gone 3-3 at home. Hofstra has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dragons are 2-0 in conference play. Drexel averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chloe Hodges with 4.2.

Hofstra averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.0 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Dragons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is shooting 30.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Pride.

Baker is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.