Hofstra hosts Delaware after Camden’s 28-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-8, 4-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (10-9, 2-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces Hofstra after John Camden scored 28 points in Delaware’s 79-77 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Pride are 4-3 on their home court. Hofstra is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-2 in CAA play. Delaware is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Hofstra is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.1% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Aranguren is averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pride. Kijan Robinson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camden is averaging 17.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Niels Lane is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

