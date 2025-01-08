Hofstra hosts Charleston (SC) after Tavarez’s 20-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-6, 1-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-6, 1-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Hofstra after Deywilk Tavarez scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 77-69 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Pride are 3-2 on their home court. Hofstra is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hofstra scores 67.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 74.9 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Pride.

Ante Brzovic is scoring 19.1 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

