Hofstra faces conference foe Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-2, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-6, 2-0 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-2, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-6, 2-0 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Hofstra and Charleston (SC) meet on Friday.

The Pride are 3-2 on their home court. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 2-0 in CAA play.

Hofstra scores 61.6 points, 8.0 more per game than the 53.6 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Cougars face off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Taryn Barbot is shooting 34.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 13.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.