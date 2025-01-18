Hobbs leads Michigan against Rutgers after 22-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-10, 0-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-10, 0-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts Rutgers after Jordan Hobbs scored 22 points in Michigan’s 82-69 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Wolverines have gone 8-1 at home. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.5 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 3.9.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-7 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Chyna Cornwell averaging 4.4.

Michigan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holloway is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines.

Kiyomi McMiller averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

