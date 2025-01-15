Hinton scores 19, Saint Bonaventure downs Richmond 63-49

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Jonah Hinton had 19 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 63-49 win over Richmond on Wednesday night. Hinton…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Jonah Hinton had 19 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 63-49 win over Richmond on Wednesday night.

Hinton shot 7 for 14, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bonnies (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chance Moore scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Jason Roche led the Spiders (7-11, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Richmond also got eight points from Jonathan Beagle. George Washington III finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Saint Bonaventure visits Duquesne and Richmond hosts Saint Louis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

