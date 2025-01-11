Hines scores 30, SE Louisiana defeats New Orleans 91-71

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sam Hines Jr.’s 30 points led SE Louisiana over New Orleans 91-71 on Saturday night. Hines…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sam Hines Jr.’s 30 points led SE Louisiana over New Orleans 91-71 on Saturday night.

Hines also contributed 10 rebounds for the Lions (8-8, 2-3 Southland Conference). Jakevion Buckley added 15, five rebounds and nine assists. Jeremy Elyzee scored 13 points.

Michael Thomas led the way for the Privateers (2-14, 0-5) with 18 points. James White added 15 points for New Orleans. Cedquavious Hunter also recorded 11 points. The loss was the 10th straight for the Privateers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

