Hines leads SE Louisiana against SFA

SE Louisiana Lions (8-8, 2-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-8, 1-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (8-8, 2-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-8, 1-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -4; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on SFA after Sam Hines Jr. scored 30 points in SE Louisiana’s 91-71 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The ‘Jacks are 5-3 on their home court. SFA averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions are 2-3 against conference opponents. SE Louisiana is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

SFA is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 8.9 more points per game (72.3) than SFA allows to opponents (63.4).

The ‘Jacks and Lions face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.3 points and two steals for the ‘Jacks.

Jakevion Buckley is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.