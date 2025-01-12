Hines leads SE Louisiana against SFA after 30-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (8-8, 2-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-8, 1-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (8-8, 2-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-8, 1-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits SFA after Sam Hines Jr. scored 30 points in SE Louisiana’s 91-71 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The ‘Jacks are 5-3 on their home court. SFA is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 2-3 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

SFA’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than SFA allows.

The ‘Jacks and Lions square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the ‘Jacks.

Hines is averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.