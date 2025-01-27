Hines and SE Louisiana host Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (9-11, 6-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-8, 6-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Houston Christian Huskies (9-11, 6-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-8, 6-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays Houston Christian after Sam Hines Jr. scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 86-63 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lions are 4-1 in home games. SE Louisiana is fifth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 6-3 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

SE Louisiana averages 72.5 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 71.0 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 14.2 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Bryson Dawkins is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

