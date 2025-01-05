Hill leads Wichita State against South Florida after 25-point game

South Florida Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-4, 0-1 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-4, 0-1 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on South Florida after Justin Hill scored 25 points in Wichita State’s 91-85 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Shockers have gone 7-1 in home games. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Quincy Ballard leads the Shockers with 8.2 boards.

The Bulls are 1-0 in conference games. South Florida is seventh in the AAC scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Wichita State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.1 per game Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Bulls face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Shockers.

Jayden Reid is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

