Hill leads Princeton against Yale after 20-point outing

Princeton Tigers (13-5, 4-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-16, 1-4 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on Yale after Parker Hill scored 20 points in Princeton’s 62-54 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 on their home court. Yale has a 2-11 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 4-1 in conference games. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison St. Rose averaging 3.0.

Yale averages 54.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 57.6 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Yale gives up.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Egger is scoring 15.8 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Ciniya Moore is averaging 8.0 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games.

Ashley Chea is averaging 12 points and 3.9 assists for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

