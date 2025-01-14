Hill leads NC State against Virginia Tech after 20-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (9-7, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-9, 2-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (9-7, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-9, 2-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits Virginia Tech after Marcus Hill scored 20 points in NC State’s 63-61 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Hokies are 6-3 on their home court. Virginia Tech allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Wolfpack have gone 2-3 against ACC opponents. NC State is fourth in the ACC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Virginia Tech averages 70.4 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 66.7 NC State allows. NC State averages 71.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 72.9 Virginia Tech allows to opponents.

The Hokies and Wolfpack meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hokies.

Hill is averaging 13.3 points for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.